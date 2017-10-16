Blake Lively is standing by Harvey Weinstein's alleged victims.

The 'Gossip Girl' star has only ever had ''positive'' experiences with the 65-year-old producer but ''acknowledges'' the accusations made by other Hollywood actresses and wants to support them.

She said: ''I never had experiences like this with Harvey myself, I only had positive ones, but that goes to show you don't always see what's going on behind closed doors. I think when people come forward, you have to acknowledge. There's been moments when I've come forward, other people have come forward with things that just feel a little [off] and you're not sure, but when your bosses tell you that this is not priority to them, then you think, 'This must not be that big of a deal. What I'm complaining about isn't really that big of a deal.' And it is.''

And the 30-year-old actress wants to raise awareness of how this affects other industries too.

Speaking on Good Morning America, she added: ''Well, I think it's important we acknowledge this isn't just Hollywood. This is so much global. And this isn't, 'Oh, guess what, this is what's happening to women suddenly.' This has been happening to women since the beginning of time, and I think that's what's important.''

Weinstein has been accused of sexually assaulting a number of women over a period of three decades. He has said he is trying his ''best'' to get ''help'' and has denied all claims of non-consensual sex made against him.

The allegations led him to have his membership with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revoked and he will be stripped of his French Legion of Honour.

Harvey's brother Bob has also called for his older sibling - whose wife of 10 years Georgina Chapman walked out on him - to have his ownership interest in The Weinstein Company ''severed'' after he was sacked from the organisation after the allegations surfaced.