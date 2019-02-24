Blake Lively is ''slow to make friends''.

The 31-year-old actress admitted that although acting helped develop her self-confidence it still takes her a while to feel comfortable around people, and confessed she isn't the kind of person to be interested in someone after meeting them ''for a few minutes''.

In an interview with Psychologies magazine, she said: ''I am much less inhibited and more open with people than I was when I was younger. Acting did that for me, but I'm still slow to make friends.

''I'm not the type of person who meets someone and after a few minutes, I want to exchange phone numbers. It takes me time to feel comfortable with someone. ''

The 'Gossip Girl' star explained that even growing up she would always maintain a positive mentality and believes that if an individual has ''self confidence and a strong sense of determination'' then ''you can make your own luck''.

She explained: ''Even as a little girl I would think 'It's a good day to be happy'. That kind of thinking and feeling has stayed with me my entire life and I hope I never lose it.

''If you have self confidence and a strong sense of determination, then good things are going to happen to you. You can make your own luck, even when life throws roadblocks in the way. ''

The 'A Simple Favour' actress added that her life with husband Ryan Reynolds and their daughters James, four, and two-year-old Inez is ''wonderful'' and insisted she and the 'Deadpool' actor ''like doing everything together''.

She said: ''It's been wonderful Ryan and I like doing everything together. He loves helping me choose things for the house, he's interested in all types of cuisine, and he says he loves everything I cook for him - he's such a good liar!''