Blake Lively is set to develop two projects with Amazon, including one drama series set in the fashion world in New York City.
The 31-year-old actress has been confirmed to have signed a development deal with the online giant, where she will develop and produce future television series for Amazon Prime Video.
Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, announced the news at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.
She said: ''It took a long time but we just closed our deal with Blake. We closed a first-look deal and we're talking and developing a show. It's not ready ...''
Blake's possible collaboration with Amazon was first rumoured in October, when it was claimed they would be teaming up for a scripted series set in the fashion world.
Jennifer has now confirmed the series is moving forward in development, and said the show will be set in New York City, and will have a ''fashion component'' to its plot, though it isn't strictly a fashion-centric programme.
And although details are being kept under wraps, Jennifer also confirmed Blake is in discussions to bring another property to the streaming service.
She said: ''There's another [project] that's around a piece of IP.''
For Blake, the news comes as she's set to have a lot on her plate in the coming months, as she's currently expecting her third child with her husband Ryan Reynolds.
The 'Gossip Girl' star - who already has daughters James, four, and two-year-old Inez with Ryan - debuted her baby bump at the premiere of 'Detective Pikachu' in May, and sources have since said the pair are thrilled to be expanding their family once again.
An insider said: ''They are so happy and excited about having another baby. They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They'd have a dozen kids if they could.''
