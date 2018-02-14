Blake Lively took 14 months to lose 61 pounds following the birth of daughter Ines.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I just wanted to do it slow and steady, and so I did. It took me 14 months, but I felt proud, so it's important for moms to know that ... It's also your thing, where you want to like, put on Spanx and be like, 'Look how skinny I look after a baby,' but really, it doesn't matter how many corsets you put on - I was still a full 61 pounds over my weight. Also kids change so much, so if they change your body, and [as a result it's] not a priority to get back into shape, that's awesome too. It doesn't have to be the priority. It was for me.''
Meanwhile, Blake previously took to Instagram to reveal she lost the impressive amount after giving birth to 16-month-old daughter Ines.
Sharing a picture of her showing off her progress on Instagram, she wrote: ''Turns out you can't lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram and wondering why you don't look like all the bikini models. Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud (sic)''
And Blake - who also has three-year-old daughter James with her husband Ryan Reynolds - had admitted she is still ''learning to love'' her body after having children.
She shared: ''It's all a process. You know after the second kid it's really different. So, this is not my normal body, but I like it. I'm learning to love my body in every iteration and I think that's hard for women, and so I learned a lot.''
