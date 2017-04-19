Blake Lively says Googling herself caused her to suffer from ''full depression''.

The 'Gossip Girl' star - who has James, two, and Ines, six months, with her husband Ryan Reynolds - tries not to search things about herself online as the ''Internet is not nice''.

She told Variety magazine: ''I have [Googled myself] before and it's just ended in full depression.

''So I think it's a good rule of thumb not to Google yourself because the Internet is not nice.''

However, there is one thing that makes Blake very happy - her family.

She said: ''We've both given up projects that we really love because we can't keep our family together. People often think their career is something they have to chase and maintain, but for us, we said, 'Let's always chase and maintain our personal life.'

''This is a career that's like the stock market: You've got to stay hot while you're hot. But your family, that's the real thing that gives you security and success and happiness.''

And Blake loves raising her kids because they are so much ''fun''.

She added: ''She's always doing something fun and exciting. She's the most fun, funny human being I've ever been around in my life.''

The blonde beauty recently admitted she is keen to raise her kids in the same ''normal'' way her husband was brought up.

She shared: ''Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had. We don't ever want to rob them of what we had, because we'd feel really selfish.

''I'd rather not have to deal with it at all, but we knew the lifestyle we were getting into, and while it's hard ... it's another thing when it's our child. She didn't have the opportunity to make a decision about what she wants.''