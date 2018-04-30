Blake Lively has joked she only makes movies for the designer wardrobe.

The 30-year-old actress rose to fame portraying rich kid Serena van der Woodsen in 'Gossip Girl' and she shares her alter ego's taste for luxurious footwear and clothing as she rocked four different pairs of Christian Louboutin shoes to complete her expensive wardrobe whilst promoting her new movie 'A Simple Favor' and the blonde beauty showed her funny side when she sarcastically suggested the perks of being a red-carpet regular are the reason she continues to make hit movies.

Sharing a photo of her mid-length floral Michael Kors dress and pointed Louboutin heels to her thousands of followers on Instagram, she joked: ''I only do movies to excuse absurd amounts of outfit changes per day...''

Blake sported seven looks in one day during her press tour for psychological drama 'All I See Is You' in New York and previously revealed she decided to be her own stylist because she loves to be ''creative'' with her looks and prefers having ''control'' over what she wears and the designers she asks to help her pull off her looks.

Speaking to WWD.com, she said: ''The hard part is going through all the fashion shows and screen-shotting all the looks you like and calling them in. I have an assistant who helps in calling in the looks. But a lot of it is I have relationships with the designers.

''[I'm my own stylist] probably because I have control issues and a big ego - that's probably the honest answer. I just like it. I love design and I love fashion and it's a way to be creative. In my job I get to be creative, but it's over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle and end, and I get to be creative and there's an end date in the near future.''