Blake Lively photoshopped America Ferrera into a 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' reunion picture.

America couldn't attend when he close pals and former co-stars Blake, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel enjoyed a catch up in New York, so Blake drew cartoon with a heart-shaped face with America's initials on their picture and shared it on Instagram.

She captioned it: ''Divine Secrets of the Ya Ya AF @americaferrera while professionally editing you into this photo, I realized you have the coolest and most appropriate initials EVER! #BadassAF #SistersForever #tbt (sic).''

And America replied: ''Blake, you're like a professional portrait drawer. I was so confused about how I got into that pic! #goodateverything #loveyou (sic).''

The original picture was taken in May, during the premiere of Tamblyn's directorial debut, Paint It Black, at The Museum of Modern Art.

Blake, America, Amber and Alexis co-starred in 2005 movie 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' and its 2008 sequel and have remained close pals.

The quartet regularly catch up and share pictures on social media and have even discussed the possibility of a third movie.

Blake said: ''The four of us are still best friends and to be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours. But it would have to be something that really made sense. If you wait this long to do a third movie, it needs to honour the story and the legacy.

''We wouldn't be making a movie for 16-year-olds again. We would be making a movie trusting that our audience grew up with us. I think that would be really interesting to explore.''

Meanwhile, Amber previously revealed a sequel is ''definitely in the works''.

She said: ''I have no information about that right now. But I can obviously tell you that something is definitely in the works.''