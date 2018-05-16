Blake Lively has supported Ryan Reynolds with a 'Deadpool'-inspired manicure.

The 30-year-old actress took her support for her 41-year-old husband Ryan's latest movie to the next level at the premiere of 'Deadpool 2' on Tuesday (15.05.18) by paying tribute to his character - who wears a red and black body suit and mask - with her black strapless custom Brandon Maxwell gown featuring a deep red sash in the same shade that Ryan's superhero character wears.

However, it was the 'A Simple Favour' star's choice of nail art which really caught the attention of fans, after she opted for a design by celebrity manicurist Elle.

The eye-catching design featured glossy black polish with a 'Deadpool' heart and a portrait of the superhero's mask, as well as a sparkling 'X' on her left forefinger, referencing the movie which is part of the X-Men franchise.

Captioning a picture of the pair on Instagram, Elle wrote: ''DEADPOOL's wifey (sic)''

It's not the first time Blake has sported elaborate nail art on the red carpet, as she opted for a deep burgundy metallic polish adorned with lavish embellishments and hand-placed jewels inspired by church stained glass windows at this year's Met Gala.

The Hollywood actress' nail art was in keeping with the event's 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' theme.

Posting a picture of the extravagant nail choice on her Instagram, she joked: ''Subtlety is my forte.''

And Elle also shared photos of the look, praising Italian designers Versace for creating her red and gold floor length gown - which took over 600 hours to make and embellish - for providing inspiration for the nail design.

She wrote: ''A big Kiss to @blakelively and @Versace for the inspiration to create these stained glass #metgalanails @Kiss products (sic)''