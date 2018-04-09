Blake Lively has ''no idea'' what she's doing as a parent.

The 30-year-old actress - who has daughters James, three, and Ines, 18 months, with husband Ryan Reynolds - admitted she doesn't feel ''equipped'' for motherhood, but her family will always be her priority.

She told Australia's Cosmopolitan magazine: ''Family is the most important thing in the world to me ... my personal life has always been my priority.

''I have no idea what I'm doing! I have a little life in my hands and I'm not equipped to do this.''

The former 'Gossip Girl' star believes there is currently an ''uprising for women'' in Hollywood, and feels that means she doesn't have to choose between her career or her family.

She said: ''There's an uprising for women right now. And that's important because we perpetuate it as much as anyone by thinking, 'Oh, these are the opportunities that are out there, this is how it is.'

''When you learn that you can create your own opportunities, (that) it doesn't have to be this way, it changes everything.

''Being a true feminist means women can do whatever they want to do. I don't believe I have to choose. Who says I have to?''

Blake previously admitted she put ''pressure'' on herself to get back in shape after giving birth, as well as juggling her daughters' needs.

She said: ''The only difficulty you feel is the pressure that you put on yourself, all moms put on themselves, in every single way, like the pressure to feed your baby, the pressure to get in shape, and to balance those two. ''

The 'Shallows' star added that it was a case of knowing she had to have the right nutrients to take care of her child, rather than rushing to get back in shape immediately.

She said: ''You want to be in shape right away, but you want to have enough calories and nutrients to feed your kid.''