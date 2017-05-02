Blake Lively has made husband Ryan Reynolds ''a more empathetic person''.

The 40-year-old actor - who married his 29-year-old spouse in 2012 and have daughters James, two, and seven-month-old Ines together - has gushed about his partner, which has seen him credit her as a person filled with ''empathy'', which is a trait she has brought out in the 'Deadpool' actor.

Speaking about the golden-haired beauty in a message, which was posted on the Humans of New York's Instagram account at this year's Met Gala on Monday evening (01.05.17), it read: ''She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she's made me a more empathetic person (sic).''

And the Canadian star has revealed the 'The Shallows' actress has encouraged him to open up about his past and his ''fractured relationship'' with his late father James, which he never wanted to remember.

The post continued: ''I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn't want to remember.

''She made me remember the good times (sic).''

However, the pair have previously played down their romance and have joked there were ''no fireworks'' flying between them when they first met each other.

The former 'Gossip Girl' star - who had been friends with Ryan since meeting on the set of the 2011 movie 'Green Lantern' - previously quipped: ''Went well for him, there were no fireworks for me. No. We were such good friends for so long and we both got to know each other as friends. It didn't click for a good year and a half.''