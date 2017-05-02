Ryan Reynolds gushes about his wife Blake Lively in a post shared on the Humans of New York Official Instagram page, which sees him credit his spouse for making him ''a more empathetic person''.
Blake Lively has made husband Ryan Reynolds ''a more empathetic person''.
The 40-year-old actor - who married his 29-year-old spouse in 2012 and have daughters James, two, and seven-month-old Ines together - has gushed about his partner, which has seen him credit her as a person filled with ''empathy'', which is a trait she has brought out in the 'Deadpool' actor.
Speaking about the golden-haired beauty in a message, which was posted on the Humans of New York's Instagram account at this year's Met Gala on Monday evening (01.05.17), it read: ''She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She'll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she's made me a more empathetic person (sic).''
And the Canadian star has revealed the 'The Shallows' actress has encouraged him to open up about his past and his ''fractured relationship'' with his late father James, which he never wanted to remember.
The post continued: ''I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn't want to remember.
''She made me remember the good times (sic).''
However, the pair have previously played down their romance and have joked there were ''no fireworks'' flying between them when they first met each other.
The former 'Gossip Girl' star - who had been friends with Ryan since meeting on the set of the 2011 movie 'Green Lantern' - previously quipped: ''Went well for him, there were no fireworks for me. No. We were such good friends for so long and we both got to know each other as friends. It didn't click for a good year and a half.''
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
With a simple premise and plenty of visual style, Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown) takes...
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Like Benjamin Button, this drama plays around with the human lifespan, is slickly produced and...
In 1908, a young girl was born. She was not extraordinary, and lived a simple...
While a life of immortality and eternal youth can seem like the ultimate gift to...
Oliver Stone takes a stab at returning to a nastier, more edgy filmmaking style, but...
Best friends, volleyball partners and entrepreneurs Ben and Chon run a marijuana business on Laguna...
A young girl, Luli, from a small town hitchhikes to Vegas with her father's pistol...
For millions of years, the universe has been watched over by a group of noble...
There are 11 captivating short films in this anthology, the second in the Cities of...
Ben Affleck confirms his directing skills with this sharply made thriller, which carefully maintains a...
As a more emotional take on the themes examined in American Beauty, this internalised drama...
Sanaa Hamri's The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 works perfectly as a soap opera...