Blake Lively would trade her mother for Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.

The 30-year-old actress posted a picture of herself wearing an elaborately stacked arm of designer jewellery which reportedly cost an eye-watering £159,000 and 'The Shallows' star was so smitten with the sparkling bracelets that she playfully suggested a trade with Lorraine Schwartz in order to keep her hands on the items.

Posting a picture to her Instagram account, she joked: ''...More jewelry I had to give back last week. (@lorraineschwartz I'll trade you my mom for these new evil eye bangles. That's really a bargain ... for me) [sic]''

The blonde beauty played rich and spoiled Serena Van Der Woodsen in the TV show 'Gossip Girl', and the star proved she has just as expensive taste as her former character because her choice of pieces cost upwards of £7,000, with the five-eye gold and topaz pavé diamond bangles selling for around £28,00 and the diamond tennis bracelets retailing for £13,000.

Blake has a close relationship with the luxury jeweler, and has enlisted her help to accessorise her gown for the upcoming 2018 Met Gala which takes place in May for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

The 'All I See Is You' star told Women's Wear Daily: ''[The designers are] making something custom for it. So it's kind of nice, because I have a bunch of artists around me who I have direct relationships with. It's sort of a group effort with that. I rely on people who do that for a living rather than outsourcing it to someone else.''

And she confessed to Vogue that this year's dress is her ''favourite'' yet after working hard to perfect her look.

She said: ''This year's may be my favourite dress ever. They've already worked on it for 600 hours, and it's not done.''