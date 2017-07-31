Blake Lively has admitted she is very ''shy'' and feels she expresses herself best when she's acting.
Blake Lively is very ''shy''.
The 'Gossip Girl' star believes her and her husband Ryan Reynolds are better at opening up when they are acting and she feels she expresses herself best when she's in character.
She told the new issue of Glamour magazine: ''My husband and I are really shy people who express ourselves best when we're acting, when we're hiding as someone else.
''So the fact that very shy people have to share that shy person with the world - and are sometimes hurt by it - it's very weird emotionally.''
Meanwhile, Blake - who has James, two, and Ines, 10 months, with Ryan - previously admitted Googling herself caused her to suffer from ''full depression''.
She explained: ''I have [Googled myself] before and it's just ended in full depression. So I think it's a good rule of thumb not to Google yourself because the Internet is not nice.''
However, family makes Blake incredibly happy.
She added: ''We've both given up projects that we really love because we can't keep our family together. People often think their career is something they have to chase and maintain, but for us, we said, 'Let's always chase and maintain our personal life.'
''This is a career that's like the stock market: You've got to stay hot while you're hot. But your family, that's the real thing that gives you security and success and happiness.''
And the blonde beauty is keen to raise her kids in the same ''normal'' way her husband was brought up.
She shared: ''Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had. We don't ever want to rob them of what we had, because we'd feel really selfish.
''I'd rather not have to deal with it at all, but we knew the lifestyle we were getting into, and while it's hard ... it's another thing when it's our child. She didn't have the opportunity to make a decision about what she wants.''
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
With a simple premise and plenty of visual style, Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown) takes...
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Like Benjamin Button, this drama plays around with the human lifespan, is slickly produced and...
In 1908, a young girl was born. She was not extraordinary, and lived a simple...
While a life of immortality and eternal youth can seem like the ultimate gift to...
Oliver Stone takes a stab at returning to a nastier, more edgy filmmaking style, but...
Best friends, volleyball partners and entrepreneurs Ben and Chon run a marijuana business on Laguna...
A young girl, Luli, from a small town hitchhikes to Vegas with her father's pistol...
For millions of years, the universe has been watched over by a group of noble...
There are 11 captivating short films in this anthology, the second in the Cities of...
Ben Affleck confirms his directing skills with this sharply made thriller, which carefully maintains a...
As a more emotional take on the themes examined in American Beauty, this internalised drama...
Sanaa Hamri's The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 works perfectly as a soap opera...