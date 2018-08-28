According to Hollywood star Blake Lively, she's become less enthusiastic about her birthday as she's become older.
Blake Lively says she's become less enthusiastic about her birthday as she's become older.
The Hollywood actress - who is married to 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds - celebrated her 31st birthday on Saturday (25.08.18), but speaking ahead of her big day, Blake admitted she's become less enthusiastic about the annual celebration than she used to be.
The blonde beauty - who has kids James, three, and 22-month-old Ines with Ryan - told E! News: ''I feel like the older you get the more it just kind of is less of a thing.''
Despite this, Blake still intended to indulge herself with some of her favourite foods.
Asked about he plans for the big day, she shared: ''I'll probably eat ... I really like to eat, there's a place on the Lower East Side called Il Laboratorio del Gelato, and they secretly make bon bons.''
Meanwhile, Blake recently clapped back at an online troll who told her to sack her stylist.
The former 'Gossip Girl' star hilariously responded to the Instagram user who commented on a photograph of the actress in a bold Roland Mouret suit.
The person wrote: ''I say this with so much love and respect for you babe, please hire a stylist or fire the one you're currently with (sic).''
Blake - who is her own stylist - fired back: ''Thank you for the tips, sir. Alas, I've tried to fire @blakelively so many times. But that b***h just keeps coming back. She won't leave me alone. (sic)''
Blake previously revealed she doesn't use a stylist because she has a ''big ego'' and relishes the creative freedom.
Asked why she doesn't have a stylist, she said: ''Probably because I have control issues and a big ego - that's probably the honest answer.
''I just like it. I love design and I love fashion and it's a way to be creative. In my job I get to be creative, but it's over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle and end, and I get to be creative and there's an end date in the near future.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
With a simple premise and plenty of visual style, Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown) takes...
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Like Benjamin Button, this drama plays around with the human lifespan, is slickly produced and...
In 1908, a young girl was born. She was not extraordinary, and lived a simple...
While a life of immortality and eternal youth can seem like the ultimate gift to...
Oliver Stone takes a stab at returning to a nastier, more edgy filmmaking style, but...
Best friends, volleyball partners and entrepreneurs Ben and Chon run a marijuana business on Laguna...
A young girl, Luli, from a small town hitchhikes to Vegas with her father's pistol...
For millions of years, the universe has been watched over by a group of noble...
There are 11 captivating short films in this anthology, the second in the Cities of...
Ben Affleck confirms his directing skills with this sharply made thriller, which carefully maintains a...
As a more emotional take on the themes examined in American Beauty, this internalised drama...
Sanaa Hamri's The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 works perfectly as a soap opera...