Hollywood actress Blake Lively has revealed she gave birth to the sound of Marvin Gaye's song 'Let's Get It On'.
The 29-year-old actress - who has two daughters, James, two, and six-month-old Ines, with her husband Ryan Reynolds - has revealed she gave birth to one of her children while the well-known track from 1973 was played in the background.
During a game of Fact or Fiction with Michael Kors for Glamour magazine, Blake shared: ''My husband played 'Let's Get It On' while I was in labour.''
Despite the unusual scenario, Blake was happy to hear the familiar tune in the background, admitting it is her favourite song of all time.
She said: ''That's like my favourite song, so I'm just gonna go with fact.''
And the blonde beauty - who married Ryan in 2012 - revealed the surreal situation even prompted a chuckle from her doctor.
The 'Café Society' star said: ''My doctor was laughing so hard I thought she was going to drop my baby.''
Meanwhile, Ryan claimed recently that parenting has given him ''anxiety''.
The 40-year-old actor loves being a father, but he now finds he is constantly in a rush and has to cram things into short bursts of time.
Ryan said: ''I think you're just more desperate in everything you do cause you're like, 'I've got 10 minutes to do this, and then I gotta get home for a thing, and a thing, and a thing...'
''There's just no time anymore, so you're hardened by it. Anxiety, I think, that's probably it.''
However, Ryan does like to find time to hang out with his friend and 'Life' co-star Jake Gyllenhaal because they have such a great bond.
He recently confessed: ''There's a certain harmony that comes when we're both together.''
