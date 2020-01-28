Blake Lively feels ''outnumbered'' with three children.

The 32-year-old actress has kids James, five, Inez, three, and a three-month-old daughter, whose name is not yet known, with her husband Ryan Reynolds and has admitted she struggled to adapt when their third bundle of joy came along.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America' on Tuesday (28.01.20), Blake said: ''At one point, we had three [kids aged] 4 and under. It's like going from two to 3,000. [We] have so many children. It's pretty [crazy]. We're outnumbered. It's a lot.

''People say that from two to three, it's the same, it's kind of easy. Those people do not have three kids. It is crazy. But I'm here!''

Ryan, 43, recently said he finds it hard leaving the house now that he has three children at home because they constantly ask when he's coming back.

He explained: ''Leaving the house is getting harder and harder ...

''That gets a lot harder when they ask, 'Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?'''

But the 'Deadpool' star wouldn't change his family for the world, as he says life has been ''incredible'' since welcoming baby number three.

He added: ''It's all women and I'd have it no other way. I am doing my part to wipe men off the face of the earth. I love it. It's been incredible.''

Ryan also played coy when pressed for details about his newborn tot, as he claimed he and Blake are yet to give her a name.

He said at the time: ''We haven't [named her] yet. All the letters in her name are silent. I want to give her something to push against in life.''

Ryan announced Blake had given birth to their third child in October when he took to Twitter to promote the Canadian election, and posted a picture of himself and his wife holding their newborn in the woods.

He wrote: ''I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I'm proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano (sic)''