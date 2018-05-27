Blake Lively once drove her husband Ryan Reynolds to the hospital whilst she was in labour.
The 'Deadpool 2' actor has daughters James, three, and Inez, 20 months, with his 30-year-old spouse, and has taken to Twitter to reveal that the actress once proved she is super-human when she managed to drive herself and her husband to the hospital whilst she was ''giving birth''.
Ryan made the confession whilst trying to get Blake to spill on spoilers for her upcoming thriller movie 'A Simple Favour', after she shared a teaser trailer on her own account.
Quoting her tweet, the 41-year-old actor wrote: ''You can tell me. We're married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So... what the f**k happened to Emily? (sic)''
It isn't just lifts to the hospital that Blake has helped Ryan with over the course of their five-year marriage either, as the 'Proposal' star recently credited his wife with helping him repair his relationship with his father before he passed away in 2015 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He said: ''She has a gift for foresight.''
Ryan had a tumultuous relationship with his father prior to his passing, who he described as ''a former cop, former boxer, full-time landmine''.
He said: ''My dad was a tough guy. He was good in many ways as well, but he was tough on us.
''This is not meant to be some sob story - everyone carries their own bag of rocks around and I am no different in that regard - but growing up in my house, it was never relaxing or easy and I know that, throughout my life, I've dealt with anxiety in different ways.''
And although Ryan now deals with anxiety and depression, he finds his mental health is ''fuel'' for his work.
He added: ''I wouldn't wish it on anyone, but anxiety is also a great fuel. I mean, my God, it's the anti-complacency pill, but it's also something that you need to manage.''
