Blake Lively credits her mother for teaching her about ''fashion''.

The 31-year-old actress played Serena van der Woodsen in teen drama series 'Gossip Girl' - which focused on a group of friends growing up in New York's Manhattan district and ended in 2012 - and whilst the star readily admits she learnt ''so much'' from the show's costume designer Eric Daman because she figured out how to create looks she was ''comfortable'' in, Blake insists it was her mother Elaine who first showed her how to be ''creative'' and ''expressive'' with style.

Speaking to 'The Handmaid's Tale' actress Sydney Sweeney for InStyle magazine, she said: ''Well, everything I know about fashion is from my mama. She's so creative and expressive in her choices. But then being on the show, I learned so much from the incredible costume designer Eric Daman. I also figured out what I was comfortable with.''

The 'A Simple Favour' star recalled when she attended an event wearing a dress she was ''uncomfortable'' in because it didn't fit right, and admitted that it taught her a valuable lesson for future red carpets.

She said: ''For one of my first events, I wore a dress that I was so insecure in, but I was told that I couldn't back out because it was made custom and it would hurt my relationship with the designer. It didn't fit right though, and everybody knew it was a mess. ''Whenever I look at a photo from that red carpet, I can see how uncomfortable I was in my own skin. I'd never do that again.''

Blake - who has daughters James, four, and two-year-old Inez with her husband Ryan Reynolds - is trying to ''adopt'' the KonMari method, which is a system of simplifying and organising your home by getting rid of physical items that do not bring joy into your life, but she ''hasn't yet'' because everything in her closet makes her happy.

She added: ''I think it's [My style has] changed more as I've gotten older. There are lots of cute little baby-doll dresses in my closet from my early 20s that I know I'm not going to wear them again because I'm not in Whatever Happened to Baby Jane.

''I really need to adopt the Marie Kondo method, but I haven't yet because everything in my closet still sparks joy. My style is, hopefully, becoming more elegant over time, but I still like pink and some frills.''