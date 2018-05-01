Blake Lively has deleted all her Instagram posts and is now only following people named Emily Nelson.
Blake Lively has deleted all her Instagram posts.
The 30-year-old actress' social media account has been a firm favourite with her 20.4 million followers thanks to her fashion posts and pranks on husband Ryan Reynolds, but users got a shock on Monday (30.04.18) when they found her page completely blank.
Her last, now-deleted, post was a photo was of a completed game of hangman, the answer to which was: ''What happened to Emily?''
The cryptic question is also Blake's new Instagram biography.
And that wasn't the only changes made to the account - which is now missing a profile photo - as the actress is now only following 27 women named Emily Nelson, much to their bemusement.
One shared a screengrab of her Instagram notifications and wrote on Twitter: ''Does anyone want to tell me why Blake Lively followed me and had this as a bio. Goodbye cruel world some hacker is anti-Emily, my time has come :-) (sic)''
But she was then excited to discover her post had been liked by 'Deadpool' star Ryan.
She tweeted: ''ALRIGHT SO LONG F***ing LOSERS MY EGO IS ETERNALLY THROUGH THE ROOF BYE. (sic)''
And other fans thought they'd change their own names to get the former 'Gossip Girl' star - who has daughters James, three, and Ines, 19 months, with Ryan - to notice them.
One fan named Sofia posted: ''my name is emily nelson too @blakelively. (sic)''
And another tweeted: ''Tempted to change my name to Emily Nelson, so I can get a follow from Blake Lively. Lol.(sic)''
Though some users speculated the account had been hacked, it's believed Blake's changes are part of a viral campaign ahead of the release of her new thriller 'A Simple Favor'.
The movie, which is directed by Paul Feig, is based on Darcey Bell's novel and follows a vlogger named Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) who goes on the hunt to find the truth behind the disappearance of her best friend - who is named Emily Nelson and is played by Blake.
'A Simple Favor' is scheduled for release in September.
