Blake Lively has cleared her Instagram account.

The 32-year-old actress - who has daughters James, four, three-year-old Inez, and a baby who was born last month with husband Ryan Reynolds - has removed all the posts from her social media page, apart from one video.

The remaining post was shared in September and is the trailer for Blake's upcoming action movie 'The Rhythm Section', in which she stars with Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

This isn't the first time the former 'Gossip Girl' star has deleted her Instagram posts.

In April 2018, she wiped her page clean while promoting her film 'A Simple Favor', and also unfollowed everyone, including her husband, before following a number of people named Emily Nelson, the name of her character in the movie.

At the time, Ryan joked he was ''very sad'' about the social media snub.

He quipped: ''I'm very sad about that. Definitely stinks. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don't know where rage like that comes from.''

A few days later, Blake refollowed other people and posted her entire page again.

Meanwhile, last month the 'Deadpool' actor used his Twitter account to confirm his third child had been born, and while the little one's face was covered up by some Photoshop skills, he appeared to reveal the couple now have another daughter.

In a tweet promoting the Canadian election, Ryan wrote: ''I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I'm proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano (sic)''