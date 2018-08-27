Blake Lively clapped back at an online troll who told her to sack her stylist.

The former 'Gossip Girl' star hilariously responded to the Instagram user who commented on a photograph of the actress in a bold Roland Mouret suit.

They wrote: ''I say this with so much love and respect for you babe, please hire a stylist or fire the one you're currently with (sic).''

And the blonde beauty, who is her own stylist, fired back: ''Thank you for the tips, sir,'' she wrote. ''Alas, I've tried to fire @blakelively so many times. But that b*tch just keeps coming back. She won't leave me alone. (sic)''

Blake - who has daughters James, three, and 22-month-old Inez with actor Ryan Reynolds - previously admitted she doesn't use a stylist because she has a ''big ego'' and loves the creative aspect of putting together her own looks as it's so different to her normal work.

Asked why she doesn't have a stylist, she said: ''Probably because I have control issues and a big ego - that's probably the honest answer.

''I just like it. I love design and I love fashion and it's a way to be creative. In my job I get to be creative, but it's over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle and end, and I get to be creative and there's an end date in the near future.

''It's the same reason why I like doing my friends' hair and make-up or cooking - you get to be creative and finish it. Whereas with my job you do it and then two years later it's finished. It probably goes back to the control issues; it's like, 'Ok I did it, I completed it, it's done!'''

Blake has admitted that putting together her outfits takes ''a lot of work'' but she has an assistant to help her with the trickier aspect of asking designers for items.

She said: ''It's a lot of work - I mean, it's not hard in that we all dress ourselves every morning. So once you have the clothes, you just pick out what to wear like any other human being does. But it's easier because you have access to clothes and so it's not that hard.

''The hard part is going through all the fashion shows and screenshotting all the looks you like and calling them in. I have an assistant who helps in calling in the looks. But a lot of it is I have relationships with the designers.''