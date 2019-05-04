Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are said to be ''so happy and excited'' about having another baby, although neither of them have confirmed speculation yet.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are said to be ''so happy and excited'' about having another baby.
The 31-year-old actress sparked speculation she is pregnant with the couple's third child on Thursday night (02.05.19) when she stepped out at the premiere of her husband's new movie 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' in New York displaying a baby bump in a yellow dress.
And now, sources say the pair - who already have daughters James, four, and two-year-old Inez - are thrilled to be expanding their family once again.
The insider old People magazine: ''They are so happy and excited about having another baby. They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They'd have a dozen kids if they could.''
Despite the speculation, Blake and Ryan are yet to confirm the news, but the 'Gossip Girl' star hasn't gone quiet on social media, having not posted anything on Instagram since January 11.
Ryan, 42, was spotted wrapping his arm around his wife's waist as they posed for photographs at the premiere.
Meanwhile, the 'Deadpool' star previously admitted he and his spouse don't don't shoot films at the same time for the sake of their kids, so there is always one parent at home caring for them.
He said: ''Blake and I don't do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other.
''We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us.
''The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is.
''So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we're home.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
With a simple premise and plenty of visual style, Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown) takes...
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Like Benjamin Button, this drama plays around with the human lifespan, is slickly produced and...
In 1908, a young girl was born. She was not extraordinary, and lived a simple...
While a life of immortality and eternal youth can seem like the ultimate gift to...
Oliver Stone takes a stab at returning to a nastier, more edgy filmmaking style, but...
Best friends, volleyball partners and entrepreneurs Ben and Chon run a marijuana business on Laguna...
A young girl, Luli, from a small town hitchhikes to Vegas with her father's pistol...
For millions of years, the universe has been watched over by a group of noble...
There are 11 captivating short films in this anthology, the second in the Cities of...
Ben Affleck confirms his directing skills with this sharply made thriller, which carefully maintains a...
As a more emotional take on the themes examined in American Beauty, this internalised drama...
Sanaa Hamri's The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 works perfectly as a soap opera...