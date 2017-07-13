Blake Lively is teaming up with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli on 'The Rhythm Section'.

The 28-year-old actress will work with the spy-franchise's producing team and 'Meadowland' director Reed Moreno on the project that has been adapted from Mark Burnell's forthcoming novel of the same name.

Lively will take on the role of grieving woman Stephanie Patrick whose family has died in a horrific plane crash but she soon discovers that the crash was not an accident.

Stephanie embarks on a mission to find out the truth and becomes a skilled assassin who goes on an action-fuelled hunt to find those responsible for ripping her family apart.

Broccoli's Bond producing partner Michael G. Wilson is also on board and the duo - who will come to the table with their production company EON - have a ''strong vision'' for how they want the story to progress.

They said in a statement: ''It is exciting for us to be working with the immensely talented team of director Reed Morano and actress Blake Lively, who have a strong vision for this very compelling story driven by a female protagonist.''

'The Rhythm Section' is set to go into production later this year.

Lively is filling up her schedule with numerous movie projects since giving birth to her second child, Ines, with husband Ryan Reynolds in September and will be seen next in 'The Husband's Secret' and Paul Feig's 'A Simple Favour' and she's attached to star in the upcoming MMA drama 'Bruised'.

The Hollywood starlet rose to fame as Serena van der Woodsen in 'Gossip Girl' and was last seen on screen in edge-of-your-seat thriller 'The Shallows', admitting she performed stunts for the shark-movie whilst pregnant.

She explained in a behind-the-scenes clip: ''They didn't hire a stunt double till the last two weeks of shooting. Every single day there wasn't a single scene that wasn't stunt-heavy.

''Whether I was in the tank or when I was in the ocean, I was about 300 yards away from shore. They would drop me off on this rock that was three feet by three feet.''