Blake Lively has unveiled her make-up collection on her Instagram stories, and revealed her love of $3.59 Burt's Bees lip balm.
The 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories to unveil her huge make-up collection while she was organising her coveted beauty stash, and 'The Shallows' star revealed that she uses a Burt's Bees lip salve to keep her perfect pout hydrated at all times.
Tagging every single brand in her make-up drawer, Blake captioned the photo: ''When you organise once, then gotta share with the world (sic)''
Included in the 'Gossip Girl' star's cosmetic drawer was By Terry's Cellularose Brightening CC Lumi-Serum ($91), Christian Louboutin Velvet Matte Lip Colour ($90), Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 ($90), Viseart Eyeshadow Palette ($80), La Mer The Powder Brush ($85), Burt's Bees Lip Balm ($3.59) and Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo ($68) to name a few.
The American actress, who is the spokeswoman for the beauty brand L'Oréal Paris, has previously admitted but she has only ever had four pampering sessions in her life time, which has left her flawless complexion looking like ''middle school puberty skin'' afterwards.
Speaking to Vogue about her beauty dilemma, she said: ''I've broken out every time I've had a facial. I've done it about four times in my life and every time I've ended up looking like a 'Saturday Night Live' sketch for middle school puberty skin.''
Although, the mother-of-two - who has four-year-old daughter James and two-year-old girl Inez with her husband Ryan Reynolds - believes she has a ''good'' beauty routine she wishes it was better, although she forgets to continue with her skincare plan after a while and is forced to use any cleansing product she can get hold of.
The blonde beauty, who launched her e-store and website Preserve in 2014, explained: ''I wish I had a better skincare regime ... I always want to say I have a good one. When I come to Cannes, L'Oréal has every product I could ever need. And they're great, and my skin is so nice and soft and supple and clean and lovely ... and then I go home and I just like, wash my face with hotel soap because it's all I can find. But I like having a good moisturiser, especially at night, and cleaning your make-up off your face is the most important thing.''
