America Ferrera is celebrating her pregnancy with support from her 'sisters' Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel.
The 'Ugly Betty' star is expecting her first child with director husband Ryan Piers Williams and is busy working with a host of other actresses on the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, an anti-harassment initiative meant to combat sexual harassment in the industry.
America shared a picture of herself celebrating her pregnancy with 'Gossip Girl' star Blake, 'House' actress Amber and 'Gilmore Girls' star Alexis, all putting their hands on her baby bump as they embraced.
She captioned the picture: ''Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We've got work to do for the next generation. Let's get to it. #TIMESUP (sic)''
America and Ryan proudly announced that they are expecting their first child as they celebrated the start of the New Year.
America posted a picture of the pair wearing 2018-shaped glasses and holding up a Babygro which reads, ''Más besos (por favor)'' which means, ''More kisses please.''
The actress captioned the picture: ''We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos#HappyNewYear (sic)''
America was born in Los Angeles to Honduran parents and speaks both Spanish and English.
The 'Superstore' star first met Ryan, 36, when he cast her in a student film and they married in 2011.
He also posted the same picture on his social media account , writing: ''Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018! #happynewyear (sic)''
