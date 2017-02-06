Black Sabbath have played their last-ever gig in Birmingham.

The iconic heavy metal group - who were formed in the city - brought down the curtain on their legendary career on Saturday night (04.02.17) with a two-hour concert at the NEC Arena, where they ended the evening's entertainment with a performance of their first hit, 'Paranoid'.

The gig brought the band's The End Tour, which began in the US in January last year, to its conclusion and Ozzy Osbourne thanked fans for their loyal support of the group.

Ozzy, 68, said as he left the stage: ''Thank you, goodnight, thank you so much.''

Ozzy formed the band alongside guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward back in 1968.

The so-called Prince of Darkness quit the group in 1977 and was replaced by Rainbow's Ronnie James Dio, but the original line-up made their return in 1997.

Ozzy, Tommy and Geezer were joined on stage at the final shows of the tour by drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboard player Adam Wakeman, and their last-ever song was broadcast live over Black Sabbath's Facebook page.

Speaking prior to the final gig, Ozzy admitted he was experiencing ''a whirlwind of emotions''.

He told the BBC: ''I remember playing the Crown pub in Birmingham and thinking, 'This'll be good for a couple of years - drink a few beers and have a jam'.

''But it was the beginning of the most incredible adventure you could think of. I've had the best life out of it.''

He insisted, too, that there was no chance the band will make a comeback in the years to come, insisting the Birmingham gig represents the end of the road for them.

He said: ''This is definitely it. It's run its course.''

However, fans of the iconic rock group have already been asked to contribute memorabilia towards an exhibition celebrating the band's legacy, which will tour internationally next year.