Black Sabbath are to release a documentary and potential live album from their 'The End Tour'.

The 'Paranoid' hitmakers wrapped their final run on the road with their last-ever hometown show in Birmingham on May 2, with a two-hour concert at the NEC Arena, and guitarist Tony Iommi has revealed their plans to document their final moments as a group.

Iommi - who is joined by frontman Ozzy Osbourne and bassist Geezer Butler in the legendary heavy metal band is in ''the process of mixing the sound from the final Sabbath shows in Birmingham for a possible live album''.

According to NBC News, he added: ''We'll actually be doing a documentary. My job at the moment is to have a listen to what we've done.''

It comes after bassist Butler said that there were plans for a blues record to follow 2013's '13', but their tour prevented them being able to apply time to the project.

He recently said: ''It would take something like two or three years to do it properly, and we thought we might not all be here by that time, so it would be better to do the final tour first and then maybe we'll do a blues record later.''

Iommi said after their farewell tour that the 'War Pigs' rockers haven't ruled out the possibility of recording new music despite being done with touring.

At the time, he said: ''I'm going to miss playing on stage because that has been my whole life, the band and playing on stage. I like [playing on stage] and I'm sure it's not going to end like that; I'm sure we might do a one-off show somewhere.

''It's just the touring for me - It's time to stop roaming the world and be at home for a bit ... I'm still going to write and put stuff out.''