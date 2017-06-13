Black Sabbath were crowned Golden Gods at the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards on Monday evening (12.06.17).

The 'Paranoid' hitmakers were honoured at the heavy metal magazine's annual award show - which took place at IndigO2 at The O2, London - in recognition of the band's legendary status in the metal music world.

Founding member Tony Iommi collected the Golden God award, which was presented by Roadrunner Records.

Metal Hammer Editor Merlin Alderslade said: ''After a difficult end to last year in which the future of our magazine looked uncertain, we couldn't have thought of a better way to celebrate our comeback.

''From the one and only Chris Jericho returning to host our awards for a record-breaking third time, to seeing legends like Tony Iommi, Tom Morello and Chuck D walk out on stage, to honouring the contemporary names who make our scene great, it was the kind of evening that only the Golden Gods can provide.

''As always, though, the most important thing was the metal community coming together again - and we salute everyone who has supported us in the last year and beyond, be it by coming to the show, buying our magazine or simply spreading the good word of heavy. Horns up!''

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Architects won the Best UK Band award whilst Mastodon, who were the headline performers at the event, won Best Live Band.

Orange Goblin opened the show and frontman Ben Ward, along with his partner Sandie Soriano, were handed the Defender Of The Faith award for helping with a campaign to raise money for TeamRock (Metal Hammer's then parent company) staff following the closure of the magazines.

The full list of Metal Hammer Golden God Awards winners are as follows:

Best New Band: Venom Prison

Best Underground Band: Pallbearer

Best UK Band: Architects

Breakthrough Band presented by World Of Tanks: Avatar

Best Live Band presented by Monster Energy: Mastodon

Best International Band presented by Nuclear Blast: Avenged Sevenfold

Best Independent Label: Nuclear Blast

Dimebag Darrell 'Shredder': Joel O'Keeffe

Best Game: 'Legacy Of The Beast' by Iron Maiden

Riff Lord presented by Century Media: Devin Townsend

Inspiration presented by Spinefarm Records: Exodus

Best Album: 'Magma' by Gojira

Icon presented by Udiscover Music: The Dillinger Escape Plan

Defender Of The Faith presented by Orange Amplification: Ben Ward & Sandie Soriano

Spirit Of Hammer: Prophets Of Rage

Golden God presented by Roadrunner Records: Black Sabbath