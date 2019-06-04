Pixies have announced their new album 'Beneath The Eyrie'.

The alternative rock band - currently comprised of Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering and Paz Lenchantin - will release their seventh studio album, the follow-up to 2016's 'Head Carrier' on September 13 this year.

The 'Where Is My Mind' hitmakers have also shared the first song from the album 'On Graveyard Hill' and the record has been described as a ''tale of witches, Daniel Boone, misfits and other characters fit utterly into the band's inherent weirdness.''

The record - which was recorded in December at Dreamland Recordings near Woodstock, New York - will be the band's first on their record new label, Infectious/BMG and the 12-track album will see Tom Dalgety, who also worked on 'Head Carrier' serve as producer.

The record is available for pre-order now and will be released in a standard 12-song CD, standard heavyweight single gatefold coloured vinyl as well as a deluxe box set, standard heavyweight single gatefold black vinyl, deluxe CD in a hard casebound book, cassette, digital download.

The rockers have also revealed a new podcast 'It's a Pixies Podcast' which will document the recording of the album over 12-episodes narrated by author Tony Fletcher and created by the band.

This news comes after the 'Here Comes Your Man hitmakers announced a gigantic upcoming 2019 UK and European tour.

Kicking off in September, the tour will see the band calling at Cardiff, Plymouth, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Belfast and Dublin before heading out of the UK to perform in the likes of of Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal .