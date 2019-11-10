The Black Eyed Peas have ''learned'' a lot from J Balvin.

The musical trio - which includes Will.i.am, apl.de.ap and taboo - loved working with the singer on their new track 'RITMO', which is on the 'Bad Boys For Life' soundtrack, and it was a learning curve for both sides.

will.i.am said: ''It feels great. We've had a long career, so to come back with a global smasher like this with J Balvin, this is fresh. It just feels really, really, really fantastic. We're learning from each other and helping each other out.''

And Taboo loved being able to celebrate his Latino heritage on the song.

He added: ''For us, being L.A. kids and having a record that not only speaks to the masses but also to the Latino community, it's a blessing. Me, as a mixed kid, Latino and Native American, will.i.am growing up in East L.A. with all the Mexicans. And then ap coming from P.I., coming from the Philippines ... It was great to be able to tap in and celebrate the Latin community.''

The group have also teased they have new music coming in the new year.

will.i.am told Entertainment Tonight: ''We love making music and it's been a minute ... We just wanted to continue what we started. We're working on this new Black Eyed Pea project, coming out in 2020.''

And the band are incredibly grateful that music has ''changed all of their lives''.

will told BANG Showbiz: ''Music changed all of our lives and allowed us to take care of our families and allowed us to go back to the communities that we came from where music was the cavalry that took us out of the ghetto and took us out of the provinces of the world. And now with success from music, we're able to go back to our communities and build stem programmes where we teach kids computer science and robotics.''