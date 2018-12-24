Black Eyed Peas star taboo dreams of the group having their own musical movie.

The 'Where is the Love? hitmaker - who is joined by Will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Jessica Reynoso in the current line-up - says he'd love for their music and story to be turned into a big screen feature film just like recent blockbuster, 'Bohemian Rhapsody', which is cantered on Queen's late frontman Freddie Mercury's (Rami Malek) life.

Taboo says ''friendship'' would be at the heart of a Peas movie.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I would eventually like to see an amazing film about the Black Eyed Peas done with the right people in the right way. It's a very compelling story.

''Apl is a huge inspiration to this idea and friendship because he came to the Philippines and set the tone to what was to become our friendship and the dream of overcoming obstacles.

''It's a great story and I would love in the future to have a movie made of our friendship.''

Meanwhile, the band member recently claimed former member Fergie turned down a reunion to work on her solo album.

The 'I Gotta Feeling' hitmakers offered the 43-year-old singer the chance to team up with them again, but she wanted to work on her second album, 'Double Dutchess'.

Taboo - who battled testicular cancer in 2014 - said recently: ''When I beat cancer I felt rejuvenated, like I wanted to be back on stage again.

''When we asked Fergie if she wanted to rock with us, she said respectfully, 'I'm going to do the 'Double Dutchess'.'

''And I felt like time waits for no man, so we went in to create the album 'Masters of The Sun Vol. 1', knowing we had to go back to celebrating the accomplishments of us being a trio.''

Jessica has since replaced Fergie in the band, but will admits it felt normal being a trio because he, Taboo and apl.de.ap were the co-founding members of the group.

He said: ''Returning to the trio that we were wasn't something which felt jarring or foreign to us.

''When we started the group we were a trio and even when we were a quartet, we were a trio.

''Because we are the origins of what we created, it's not foreign at all.''