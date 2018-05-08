Black Eyed Peas are working with Nile Rodgers on new music.

The Chic legend - who discovered his cancer had returned last summer but is now ''100 per cent'' healthy again - has made the iconic Abbey Road studios in London his home for the past few months, and the 'Le Freak' hitmaker took to Twitter over the weekend to reveal he's been working with the 'Where is the Love?' group's founding member will.i.am on their comeback.

Captioning a picture of them both in studio - where The Beatles and Pink Floyd have recorded their most iconic albums - on Twitter, Nile wrote: ''I try and post my daily life to show that #cancer, twice in my case, is not always a death sentence. Stay strong. @iamwill and me working on @bep #funky cut. Scroll down after click http://bit.ly/15bYiQu (sic)''

The 'Get Lucky' guitarist also added a video of the pair on Facebook, in which 'The Voice UK' coach reveals how it is a dream to be working with one of his idols and how he learnt so much from him.

He says in the clip: ''What an honour to be working with one of my heroes, influencers, teachers.

''I grew up listening to his music and I am still growing up to his music, I was blessed to hear some of the stories...

''When I am around the legends and my mentors, I can't help but interview them, I learned so much in five minutes.

''So thank you so much, bro. You are a hero.''

Nile added: ''Thank you, happy to have you up here in the crib.''

Responding to a fan who asked if this means new Black Eyed Peas music is coming, will replied: ''We sure do (sic)''

Black Eyed Peas returned with their first song without former singer Fergie in January.

The 'My Humps' hitmakers - also comprised of Apl.de.ap and Taboo - dropped political track 'Street Livin' which focused on gun violence and other issues in the US, for their first single since 2016's '#Wheresthelove' remix ''featuring The World'', a version of the hit song 'Where is The Love?'.