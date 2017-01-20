The rapper was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2014, but he kept his health crisis a secret and only went public with the news in November (16), after beating the illness.

Now Taboo, a father of four, has channelled his feelings about his cancer struggle into a track called The Fight, which he is releasing in partnership with officials at the American Cancer Society to tie into the launch of their new campaign of the same name.

"The Fight was created during my darkest time in my personal fight against cancer," the 41-year-old tells People.com.

"This video speaks to the isolation of that moment as well as the hope and promise of tomorrow that I found in my own young children. The talented kids featured in this video represent my continued commitment to movement, dance and a future without cancer."

The new American Cancer Society campaign is aimed at encouraging sufferers to maintain a positive outlook about the disease and inspire others to get tested at the first sign of illness.

Taboo knows full well how important it is to remain positive after previously admitting there were really tough days when he couldn't see an end to his battle.

"There were times that I wanted to give up, but I became inspired by sports figures who have gone through similar battles," he told People in November. "I began channelling my energy into the thing that keeps me alive and spirited: music. I wanted to share my story and inspire others like those who had inspired me."