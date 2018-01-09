Black Eyed Peas have released a new song without Fergie.

The 'My Humps' hitmakers - Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and taboo - have dropped political track 'Street Livin' which focuses on gun violence and other issues in the US, for their first single since 2016's '#Wheresthelove' remix ''featuring The World'', a version of their hit song 'Where is The Love?'.

Alongside a link to the music video, they wrote on Twitter: ''We have the POWER to make change together.

Prison Industrial Complex. Immigration. Gun Violence. Police Brutality. These issues are critical for our families, friends, communities, and world. Stay Woke, Take Action Now. #BEPStreetLivin (sic)''

It comes after will.i.am previously said Fergie could rejoin the group in the future, if they decided to reunite in Virtual Reality (VR) form.

The producer and 'The Voice UK' coach said: ''There are infinite possibilities for the world to create.

''We could create virtual Black Eyed Peas.

''You could go back to when we started the group in 1998 and experience that story, you could go back to when we first got signed in 1997 when we first got signed to Interscope.

''What we were thinking in 2003 when we put Fergie in the group, there's so much you can do.''

It's not yet known if 'Street Livin' is a one-off single or whether the band are in the studio preparing a follow-up to 2010's 'The Beginning' LP.

'London Bridge' hitmaker Fergie - who released her second solo record 'Double Dutchess' in September - insisted at the end of 2017, that she hasn't officially quit the group, and that she would love to team up with her bandmates on a new album.

She said: ''I've never left The Black Eyed Peas. We've never broken up officially, I guess we're just on a break. We're family. They're like my work family. That's forever.

''Honestly, I would have loved to be able to do my album in one tenth of the time, do a Black Eyed Peas album in that same time, tour both, have another child. There's just not enough hours in the day.''