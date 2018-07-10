The Black Eyed Peas are heading out on their first European tour for eight years.

The reunited group - Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and taboo - are back with new single 'Get It' and have announced they are hitting the road for a series of shows later this year as part of their 'Masters of the Sun' tour.

The 'Let's Get It Started' hitmakers kick off their concerts at the Eventim Apollo in London on October 27 and finish on November 18 in Dusseldorf, Germany, however, they will be on stage without vocalist Fergie who has decided not to get together again with her bandmates.

The accompanying video for 'Get It' highlights social issues affecting America such as police brutality and the controversial immigration reforms being put in place.

The track follows the release of political hit 'Street Livin'' - their first single for seven years - in January and 'Ring the Alarm' in May.

Tickets for the gigs go on sale on 13 July at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk.

The reunion for the 'I Gotta A Feeling' rappers - who are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2018 - was kick-started back in 2016 when will.i.am reformed with Apl.de.ap and Taboo for a concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London in May 2016, the first time the trio had performed together in five years.

At that show, Fergie's vocal spots were filled by will's 'The Voice UK' protege Lydia Lucy.