The Black Crowes are reuniting for a huge tour next year.

The group haven't performed live since 2013 but brothers Chris and Rich Robinson are to go out on the road to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album 'Shake Your Money Maker' and have promised the shows will be ''pure''.

Chris told Rolling Stone magazine: ''I think this is pure. We went off into a lot of things. There's no jamming.

''There's no extraneous stuff. This is the purest Black Crowes that people first [heard] ... I hope we reconnect with some people who lost their way with us because of all of our other shit we were doing.''

The brothers' fighting came close to overshadowing their music over the years but they insist those days are over.

Rich said: ''No one is here to be a d**k. We love this music. We're musicians. We're brothers. We love each other. We love this opportunity ... Changing the context with Chris and I and all new people is a much healthier place for us.''

The 'Hard to Handle' hitmakers released five albums before going on hiatus in 1999. They reunited for a number of gigs three years later and then released a new album, 'Warpaint' in 2008.

After the release of two more LPs, they went on hiatus again in 2010, before touring in 2013, two years before Rich declared they had split for good.

Chris said: ''It's always been our band and it's funny through all the trajectory of the good and the bad -- the joy and the frustrations.

''[Rich and I] were laughing, saying the one thing [we] can always agree on is, 'Shake Your Money Maker's a good record.''

The pair will be joined by new members for the tour, including Earthless guitarist Isiah Mitchell, Once and Future Band's drummer Raj Ojha and keyboardist Joel Robinow and veteran session bassist Tim LeFebvre.

The 46-date concert series will kick off in Austin, Texas, on 17 June and run throughout the summer, concluding in Los Angeles, California on 19 September.

The confirmation of the tour comes a few days after a billboard was spotted at a New York subway station advertising two gigs in the city last week.