Police and paramedics were called to Blac Chyna's hotel room after she got into a fight with her boyfriend.

The 'Rob + Chyna' star is on vacation in Hawaii with Kid Buu but things turned sour on Monday (28.01.19) when they allegedly got into a heated altercation at the Ritz-Carlton in Honolulu after the 30-year-old former make-up artist accused her partner of being unfaithful and the row turned violent.

Sources told TMZ that Chyna scratched Kid Buu, and he is alleged to have then slammed her against a wall several times and choked her, prompting someone to call for emergency services.

No one seemed to be seriously hurt or was taken to hospital.

The Honolulu Police Department confirmed an incident is currently under investigation.

They said in a statement to People magazine: ''Shortly before 9 a.m. today, a female visitor staying in Waikiki reported being assaulted by a male acquaintance.

''The victim reported that she and the suspect had been involved in an argument several hours earlier, and the argument had escalated to a physical confrontation.

''The male left the area after the confrontation and has not been located.

''This incident has been classified as abuse of a household member. The investigation is continuing, and no further information is being released at this time.''

An insider claimed both Chyna - who has children King Cairo, six, and Dream, two, from past relationships - and Kid Buu were ''intoxicated'' at the time of the fight.

The source added: ''It was more of a 'he said, she said' situation. They both had complaints to the police, but in the end no one was arrested or taken to the hospital.''

News of the row comes after it was revealed Chyna's former partner, Rob Kardashian, was ''mad'' at his ex-fiancee because she left their daughter Dream with a nanny instead of in his care while she went away.

A source recently said: ''Chyna planned on having Dream stay with a nanny in LA while she was in Hawaii. Rob is mad because if either parent is out of town, the other parent is supposed to have the option to keep Dream longer.

''Rob doesn't want Dream to stay alone with a nanny while Chyna parties in Hawaii. This is what he is mad about. She needs to tell him when she won't be in LA so Rob can keep Dream longer. Rob is getting his lawyer involved.''