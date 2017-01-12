Khloé Kardashian has slammed her brother Rob's reality TV show 'Blac & Chyna'.

The 32-year-old beauty has admitted on Jame Corden's 'Late Late Show' she is not a fan of Rob and his fiancée Blac Chyna's E! programme, and also confessed she has never watched her half brother Brody Jenner's talk show either because she didn't know it existed.

Speaking about her least favourite programmes on the E! network that feature her family in a game of 'Spill Your Guts of Fill Your Guts', in which she had to eat an array of unusual treats including cod sperm and fish eyes if she failed to answer a question, Khloé said: ''I didn't even know 'Sex With Brody' was a show. So I guess let's say 'Sex With Brody'.

''I mean, and 'Rob & Chyna'. I'll say two.''

The 38-year-old host then offered the television personality a fish eye for the next question, which was ''Do you think O.J [Simpson] did it?''

But the 'Strong Looks Better Naked' author decided to opt out of answering and ate the animal organ instead.

She said: ''It's a real eye. I think there's blood on that one.

''What? Oh my god, it f***ing jiggles. I think I might throw up though. Oh my god it's coming out. I have long nails, what do you want me to do?

''Fine dining. Thank you for inviting me.''

Khloé took the queries on the chin and admitted she was more troubled by the gruesome delicacies she had to gorge on instead, as she admitted she doesn't include red meat in her diet.

She said: ''I don't even eat red meat, let alone an eye.''