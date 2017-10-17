Blac Chyna has got her 11-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian's ears pierced.

The model-and-businesswoman - who had the tot with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian - took Dream to a shopping mall to get the procedure done and then took to her Snapchat account to show off Dream with her new studs.

The proud mother was celebrating the fifth birthday of her son King Cairo - her child with former flame Tyga - on Monday (16.10.17) when she treated her daughter to the jewellery on the same day.

She captioned the Snapchat image: ''Dreamy got her ears pierced.''

On Instagram, Chyna posted a touching message to her boy on his big day.

She wrote: ''Happy 5th Birthday to my King Cairo ... Mommy Loves You (sic)''

Chyna and her ex Tyga were spotted out together over the weekend celebrating King Cairo's birthday at the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in California.

According to website TMZ, the pair are now willing to put their differences aside for the sake of their son, partly thanks to Cairo's babysitter acting as a peacemaker in the party negotiations.

They are said to have decided to try to get along more for the sake of their son and because him starting kindergarten will mean they will need to chat about his schooling on a regular basis.

In March, Chyna appeared to slam Tyga - whose real name is Michael Stevenson - for not paying child support for their son, launching a furious tirade on Snapchat.

She posted: ''It's funny now to me!!! But when Tyga and side n***a kicked me out!!! And they wanted to see me fail! lol And 2 grind from the dirt!!!!!! No child support! N***a is like hoes!

''So imma treat u like that! Not paying Jenny ! Wow. Stop running to ur money! Telling my business about King!

''I bet any money ! I got more money then ur account Tyga, Michael !!!

''So go tell Kylie [Jenner] and Rob [Kardashian]! About our son Account! Cause that's the only reason I'm contacting your f**a**!

''But u wanna make it like I want u lol! Tyga ur a b****!

''And u can go get ur mom, or ur b****! Lol!!! Or ur n***a u f***in or Terrell or heather! (sic)''

At the time, Tyga was dating Kylie Jenner, the half-sister of Rob Kardashian.