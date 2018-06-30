Blac Chyna thinks she would have been the biggest star on Lifetime if the Kardashians didn't try and sabotage her show.

The 'Rob and Chyna' star claims her ex's family were responsible for cancelling her show and believes she would have been a huge star if it wasn't for the family's involvement.

Chyna claims the show was pitched to Lifetime, Viacom and WE tv and Rob was attending each meeting, where the model says that Rob said he was free of contractual obligations to E!, according to documents submitted to the court.

Meanwhile, Chyna wants the money Kylie was paid for 'Life of Kylie' as she says the reality television series took up the slot on E!'s network schedule when 'Rob & Chyna' was cancelled.

The documents filed state: ''The money paid to defendants for their services on 'Life of Kylie' was acquired through the unlawful means of intentionally interfering with her contract for a second season of 'Rob & Chyna.'

''Reality television thrives on colourful personalities engaging in conflict. If anything, the E! network saw more potential in a second season given the success of season one and the new, unpredictable co-parenting relationship between Chyna and Rob.''

Chyna had accused the family of trying to destroy her career.

Her court documents stated: ''The unwritten rule no one told (her) when she began her relationship with Kardashian is that the entire family will come after you if you leave, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down, including getting your television show cancelled (despite great ratings), spreading lies about you, and even funding a bogus lawsuit about a crumbled gingerbread house.''