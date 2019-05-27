Blac Chyna wants to have a ''good relationship'' with her former partners.

The former 'Rob and Chyna' star has six-year-old son King Cairo with her ex-boyfriend Tyga, as well as two-year-old daughter Dream with her former fiancée Rob Kardashian, and has said it's important for her to be on good terms with both her ex-partners for the sake of her children.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing. It's something that a lot of people need to practice.''

Chyna's comments come after she and Rob recently settled their differences, after their split in 2017 led them to a bitter court battle and even saw Rob embark on a scathing social media rant against her, in which he publicly posted explicit photos of the 31-year-old model.

The pair are now on better terms after having dropped their child support case, and have recently praised one another on social media.

Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - posted: ''Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!''

Whilst Rob, 32, wrote: ''Angela the mother of my child whom I have a wonderful relationship with decided to drop the child support case because she felt it was in the best interest of our daughter.

''Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases.''

But the former couple's comments came only a few weeks after Chyna called out Rob in an Instagram Live video.

She said: ''Ya know what's so wild to me is that I never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support or whatever and then we just went to court, or whatnot, and I tried to squash it, which I did. But none of that comes out. It's only negative s**t with Chyna, Angela White. We went to court mediation and s**t and I squashed it 'cause I never wanted no money from Rob, 'cause it was never about that, period.

''I have kids by two guys that f***ing tricked me, whatever, and they don't give me s**t, no child support and I'm sick of that s**t. Rob didn't help me, Tyga ain't help me, Toni ain't help me, but like try to like, smack me down, period, and I'm just letting y'all know this, all this s**t, I built by myself.''