Blac Chyna wants to have a ''good relationship'' with her former partners Tyga and Rob Kardashian, so they can co-parents their children effectively.
Blac Chyna wants to have a ''good relationship'' with her former partners.
The former 'Rob and Chyna' star has six-year-old son King Cairo with her ex-boyfriend Tyga, as well as two-year-old daughter Dream with her former fiancée Rob Kardashian, and has said it's important for her to be on good terms with both her ex-partners for the sake of her children.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing. It's something that a lot of people need to practice.''
Chyna's comments come after she and Rob recently settled their differences, after their split in 2017 led them to a bitter court battle and even saw Rob embark on a scathing social media rant against her, in which he publicly posted explicit photos of the 31-year-old model.
The pair are now on better terms after having dropped their child support case, and have recently praised one another on social media.
Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - posted: ''Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!''
Whilst Rob, 32, wrote: ''Angela the mother of my child whom I have a wonderful relationship with decided to drop the child support case because she felt it was in the best interest of our daughter.
''Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases.''
But the former couple's comments came only a few weeks after Chyna called out Rob in an Instagram Live video.
She said: ''Ya know what's so wild to me is that I never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support or whatever and then we just went to court, or whatnot, and I tried to squash it, which I did. But none of that comes out. It's only negative s**t with Chyna, Angela White. We went to court mediation and s**t and I squashed it 'cause I never wanted no money from Rob, 'cause it was never about that, period.
''I have kids by two guys that f***ing tricked me, whatever, and they don't give me s**t, no child support and I'm sick of that s**t. Rob didn't help me, Tyga ain't help me, Toni ain't help me, but like try to like, smack me down, period, and I'm just letting y'all know this, all this s**t, I built by myself.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...