Blac Chyna was ''distraught'' when she found out that Kylie Jenner had taken her daughter on the same helicopter that Kobe Bryant died in last weekend.

The 31-year-old model has hit out at the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star for taking three-year-old Dream, whom she has with her ex-partner Rob Kardashian, on the aircraft - which crashed last weekend, killing the basketball player, his daughter and seven others - without her permission back in November.

The reality TV star released a statement via her lawyer Lynne Ciana in which she said: ''Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her 'distress' that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday's horrific crash.

''No parents should find out after the fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission. Chyna was distraught to learn that Kylie had taken Dream on that helicopter ride in November 2019. Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob [Kardashian] and insisted that it never happen again.''

Chyna's statement came after the 22-year-old make-up mogul took to her Instagram account to share images of the nine passengers who lost their lives.

Kylie - not mentioning her niece - wrote: ''still can't believe this. that was the helicopter i would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara. he was such a nice man. hold your loves ones close [heart emoji] (sic)''

Last November, Kylie treated Dream to her ''first helicopter ride'' for her birthday.

She said at the time: ''Took dream on her first helicopter ride... happy birthday baby girl.. you are a gift, (sic)''

Rob, 32, shared photographs of Dream sitting on board with sound-blocking headphones on as they prepared to take off.