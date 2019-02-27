Blac Chyna has demanded Ryan Seacrest hand over personal emails he exchanged with Rob Kardashian's family.

The 30-year-old star has taken legal action against her former fiance's mother, Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian and half-sister Kylie Jenner as she claimed they interfered with her reality show 'Rob & Chyna', ultimately causing it to be cancelled.

And according to court documents obtained by The Blast, Chyna wants to grill Ryan under oath during a deposition as part of the legal row, but claims the 'Rob & Chyna' executive producer has so far refused.

The former make-up artist - who has two-year-old daughter Dream with Rob and son King Cairo, six, with ex-boyfriend Tyga - believes Ryan has evidence that will help her build her case against the family wants the E! presenter to be sanctioned and ordered to be deposed as soon as possible.

In addition, Chyna is requesting all communications between Khloe, Kylie, Kim Kardashian West and Ryan about 'Rob & Chyna', as well as documents relating to the renewal of the series, records of meetings between the quartet about cancelling her show and all information about the origins of the Kylie Cosmetics founder's own programme, 'Life of Kylie'.

Chyna previously accused the family of trying to destroy her career.

Her court documents stated: ''The unwritten rule no one told (her) when she began her relationship with Kardashian is that the entire family will come after you if you leave, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down, including getting your television show cancelled (despite great ratings), spreading lies about you, and even funding a bogus lawsuit about a crumbled gingerbread house.''

The outspoken star also claimed E! were pushing for a second series of 'Rob & Chyna' because they felt their break-up would offer more dramatic television.

Her lawsuit stated: ''Reality television thrives on colourful personalities engaging in conflict. If anything, the E! network saw more potential in a second season given the success of season one and the new, unpredictable co-parenting relationship between Chyna and Rob.''