Blac Chyna wants to have four children.

The 29-year-old reality star already has four-year-old son King Cairo with ex-partner Tyga and eight-month-old daughter Dream with her former fiancé Rob Kardashian, but the star says she's not done expanding her brood just yet.

She said: ''I wanna have maybe like two more [children]. I wouldn't mind having four; I think four is a good number. No more after that. Five is too many. I'd have to get a minivan for sure, and I'm not riding in no minivan.''

And the beauty can already ''see herself'' in her two young children, and is relishing the chance to ''watch them grow''.

When asked what her favourite part of parenting is, Chyna said: ''To show them things, watch them grow and see myself in them. King is like me; he's really strong. If he wants something, he'll demand it. He has really good common sense, and I see that in myself. He likes to figure out things. [Dream is] a really, really happy baby.''

The 'Rob & Chyna' star says her son King is already ''super protective'' of his younger sister.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''Even when I first had her, in the hospital, people were trying to hold her, and King was like, 'No, give her back to my mom!' I was like, 'I'm so proud.'''

Chyna added to the publication that how she co-parents her children with their respective fathers is ''nobody's business''.

The news comes after the businesswoman was awarded a temporary restraining order against Rob, 30, after he posted explicit photographs of her online and she later accused him of being physically violent toward her.

Despite the reclusive sock designer having to stay 100 yards away from Chyna, the pair will continue to co-parent their young daughter.

Chyna said: ''I would never try to take Dream from her dad. Hopefully, me and Rob can learn to have common ground and be the best co-parents as we can be.''