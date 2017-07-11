Blac Chyna hopes to find ''common ground'' with Rob Kardashian.

The 29-year-old beauty was awarded a temporary restraining order against her former fiancé earlier this week following his social media tirade against her - in which he posted explicit photos of her and accused her of being unfaithful and on drugs - and her allegations that he had been violent towards her.

Now legal action has been taken, Chyna has said she hopes the pair can move forward and continue to be the ''best co-parents'' they can to their eight-month-old daughter Dream, as she claims she would ''never'' try and take the tot away from Rob.

Speaking in an extended version of her 'Good Morning America' interview broadcast on 'Nightline' on Monday (10.07.17), Chyna said: ''I would never try to take Dream from her dad. Hopefully, me and Rob can learn to have common ground and be the best co-parents as we can be.''

The news comes after Lisa Bloom, the lawyer for the 'Rob & Chyna' star, said despite the allegations of violence, the beauty doesn't believe her former flame poses a threat to their daughter, and is not worried about co-parenting with him.

Lisa said: ''Chyna is not concerned about Dream being around Rob. She has said he's a good father, there are nannies around when the baby is with him and she hasn't had any reason to be concerned.

''We did not ask for the baby to be part of the restraining order ... We just want him to stay away from her and to stop cyberbullying her.''

In court documents filed by Chyna - who also has four-year-old son King Cairo with her ex-partner Tyga - to secure the restraining order, the beauty accused her former fiancé of being physically violent toward her, and recalled one instance in which he allegedly ''punched'' her and left her ''terrified''.

Chyna stated in the documents: ''Rob was mad at me and was speaking poorly about me in front of me in front of my four-year-old son, King Stevenson. When I told Rob that he could not speak about me in this way in front of the child, Rob exclaimed, 'I can say whatever the f**k I want!'

''I used my phone to call King's father [Tyga]. Rob immediately grabbed my phone and punched me in the side knocking me to the ground where I landed on my hands and knees. Rob is 6'2″ and weighs 280 pounds. I am a petite woman and only 5'2″. Rob hurt me when he punched me. I was terrified and my legs were hurt. I was sore and had a hard time walking for days. I sent my son's nanny a text that Rob hit me.''

Chyna then claims she locked herself in the bathroom to get away from Rob, 30, after he allegedly tore the hinges off her bedroom door in a rage.

She continued in the documents: ''I immediately called for King's nanny to help by taking my young son to another room after Rob punched me. I asked for her phone to document Rob's abuse because he had taken my phone from me. I then ran to my bedroom and locked the door. Rob was so out of control that he tore the hinges off my bedroom door so I retreated to the bathroom and then hid in the closet in the bathroom after locking the bathroom door.''