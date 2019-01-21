Blac Chyna was visited by police after she was accused of neglecting her daughter but they found nothing wrong.
Blac Chyna was visited by police after she was accused of being so intoxicated, she was neglecting her daughter.
LAPD officers called to the California home of the 'Rob + Chyna' star - who has son King Cairo, four, with former partner Tyga and two-year-old daughter Dream with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian - on Sunday (20.01.19) night after receiving an anonymous call that alleged Chyna was so drunk in her house, she was unable to properly take care of her little girl.
However, when cops got to the house, they found no one was drunk and not only was Dream being properly looked after, there was also a nanny in attendance at the property.
Sources told TMZ that earlier in the evening, the reality star had got into a fight with a member of her glam team, which may have resulted in the anonymous police complaint.
Meanwhile, the 30-year-old former make-up artist is currently locked in a legal row with Rob over an explosive argument they had in 2016, which saw Chyna allegedly damage his television and the walls, break down a door and destroy his phone.
And the 31-year-old sock designer recently claimed in court documents that he has been forced to pay out over $100,000 following the alleged incident, including hiring a team of security guards to protect him from his former partner.
Chyna had originally filed court documents stating any alleged damages she caused to his property would only total $5,000, but the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star alleges the total damage was substantially more.
Rob claims it cost him $17,000 to ''repair and/or replace only part of the property'' Chyna destroyed.
