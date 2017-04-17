Blac Chyna told the Kardashian sisters she was ''ready to leave'' her former fiancé Rob Kardashian.

The 28-year-old model's relationship with Rob - with whom she has five-month-old daughter Dream - has been on and off since late last year, and a new preview clip from an upcoming episode of the reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' shows the beauty told his family she was thinking of calling it quits.

In the preview clip for Sunday's (23.04.17) episode, 36-year-old Kim said: ''Rob and Chyna got into a big fight. We're all worried about Rob.''

Whilst in another scene, Khloé, 32, tells Rob: ''She text all your sisters and said that she's ready to leave you.''

Meanwhile, Chyna previously hinted that her relationship with 29-year-old Rob might be back on as she posted a series of Snapchats together earlier this month.

Chyna shared a clip of herself lip-synching 'Humble' by Kendrick Lamar, while Rob hugged her from behind, and in a second post captioned ''Dreams Daddy'', the 30-year-old sock designer was seen nuzzling his face into her chest.

A third video saw Chyna - who also has four-year-old son King Cairo with former partner Tyga - ask Rob to give her a kiss, prompting him to do so on her cheek.

It was revealed last month the 'Rob & Chyna' stars had been living apart and suspended filming on their reality show.

And Chyna later confirmed they weren't sharing a house any more, but insisted she was ''in it for the long haul'' with Rob and they had been having therapy to help repair their relationship.

She said: ''I feel like every person who's in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs.

''Everything isn't always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it's fake. I'm in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other's family, calling each other's moms.

''I feel like everything isn't going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we're fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier.''