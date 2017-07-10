Blac Chyna is to tell-all about her latest drama with former fiance Rob Kardashian on 'Good Morning America'.

The reality TV star will appear alongside her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, on the news show later today (10.07.17) to discuss the sock designer's recent social media rant against her.

ABC news correspondent Linsey Davis tweeted: ''Tomorrow on @GMA we sit down exclusively w/ @BLACCHYNA and @LisaBloom and talk revenge porn and #RobKardashian (sic)''

Rob, 30, went on a huge rant on Wednesday (05.07.17) in which he posted an explicit image of Chyna, 29, and accused her of being unfaithful to him.

In a now-deleted post, he captioned a graphic image: ''This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care (sic).''

Rob - who has seventh-month-old daughter Dream with his ex - also shared a video of Chyna appearing to smooch Ferrari True.

He wrote: '''Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f***ing me and then this dude right after. U need help (sic)''

Following his social media tirade, Chyna took to her Snapchat to accuse him of beating her up.

She wrote: ''Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen!!!!!

''U put hand on me I swear on god!!!! On my kids but I'm supposed to be quiet because you're a Kardashian. The light will come to the light.(sic)''

It looks set to be a busy Monday for Chyna and Lisa as the lawyer took to her Twitter account on Friday (07.07.17) to reveal she is to seek a restraining order against Rob later today.

She wrote: ''I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come.''