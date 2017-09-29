Blac Chyna has reportedly signed up to take part in Amber Rose's SlutWalk.

The 29-year-old model is believed to be taking part in the annual walk, which was set up by the businesswoman in 2015 to raise awareness about social injustice issues, gender inequality and arts empowerment.

According to TMZ.com, Chyna will be taking part in the event on Sunday (01.10.17) to speak out against revenge porn, after her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian - with whom she has 10-month-old daughter Dream - posted explicit pictures of her on social media without her consent in July.

The publication also reports that the 'Rob & Chyna' star - who also has four-year-old son King Cairo with her ex-boyfriend Tyga - will have her lawyers Lisa Bloom and Walter Mosley by her side during the walk, in order to help educate fellow participants on how to report revenge porn cases.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that the aspiring rapper and the reclusive sock designer have come to an agreement over custody of their daughter in a deal which will see Rob fork out $20,000 a month in child support, while Chyna has, in return, promised to drop the domestic violence accusations she made against him.

Lisa Bloom had said before the custody case went to court: ''We are attempting to work out an amicable resolution of all issues. If that fails, we will go forward with the hearing on September 18 so that the court will impose long-term consequences on Mr. Kardashian for his vicious online attacks on Blac Chyna.''

Chyna was granted a restraining order against Rob earlier this year after his explosive social media rant which saw him accuse her of being on drugs and unfaithful during their relationship, to which she fired back with the accusations of domestic violence.