Blac Chyna is looking to file a restraining order against Rob Kardashian, according to lawyer Lisa Bloom.

The 'Rob & Chyna' star is believed to be taking legal action against her former fiancé after his social media rant on Wednesday (07.05.17) which saw him post explicit images of her, accuse her of being unfaithful and on drugs, and threaten to stop her from seeing their seven-month-old daughter Dream.

Lisa Bloom, who claims to be representing the star in court, took to Twitter on Friday (07.07.17) and wrote: ''I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come.''

The tweet comes just days after a separate laywer, Walter Mosley, claimed the 29-year-old beauty was ''exploring all legal remedies'' against the reclusive sock designer.

Walter said in a statement: ''I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed.''

In his rants, the 30-year-old reality star claimed Chyna had sent him a picture of herself without underwear on, shortly before she slept with rapper Ferrari True.

In a now-deleted post, he captioned the graphic image: ''This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care (sic).''

Rob also shared a video of Chyna locking lips with Ferrari.

He wrote: '''Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f***ing me and then this dude right after. U need help (sic)''

In response to Rob's social media onslaught, Chyna took to Snapchat and accused her former partner of hitting her.

She wrote: ''Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen!!!!!

''U put hand on me I swear on god!!!! On my kids but I'm supposed to be quiet because you're a Kardashian. The light will come to the light.(sic)''