Blac Chyna is gearing up to release her own line of baby strollers.

The 29-year-old model - who has five-year-old son King Cairo with former partner Tyga and 14-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian - is said to be teaming up with new baby stroller brand Momiie to design her own range of prams.

According to TMZ.com, Momiie is set to launch in the US in April, and Chyna will serve as a brand ambassador, with ''her bottom line being determined by how hard she sells''.

Momiie reportedly gave Chyna a social media posting plan by which she must abide, and in return the star will receive a cut of the company's profits.

TMZ also reports the brand will allow the curvaceous beauty to design her own strollers ''if all goes well'' with her job as a brand ambassador, and Chyna - who is set to be ''hands-on'' with the designs - could release her own line as soon as this summer.

Chyna's latest business venture comes as she is in the middle of a lawsuit against former fiancé Rob and his famous family, including sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, half-sister Kylie Jenner, and mother Kris Jenner.

The beauty has accused the reality stars of conspiring to end her TV show 'Rob and Chyna', trying to destroy her career, and ''coming after'' her after she split from Rob.

Her court documents stated: ''The unwritten rule no one told (her) when she began her relationship with Kardashian is that the entire family will come after you if you leave, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down, including getting your television show cancelled (despite great ratings), spreading lies about you, and even funding a bogus lawsuit about a crumbled gingerbread house.''

But the family previously moved to throw out a lawsuit filed by Chyna regarding 'Rob & Chyna', after they claimed the only reason the show was axed was because Chyna got a restraining order against 30-year-old Rob.

Their filing stated: ''Given Plaintiff's conduct in seeking and obtaining a restraining order that required Rob to stay away from Plaintiff and her workplace, no trier of fact could possibly find that it was reasonably probable that a second season of 'Rob & Chyna' would have been picked up and filmed.''